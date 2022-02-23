100 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of ALB opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

