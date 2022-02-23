Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

