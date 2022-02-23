Analysts Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) PT at €179.38

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €174.29 ($198.05).

AFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €131.65 ($149.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €172.28. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €119.50 ($135.80) and a 1 year high of €202.00 ($229.55).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.