FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $295.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.07. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

