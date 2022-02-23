Advisor Resource Council Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

