FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

