Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,700 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

