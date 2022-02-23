Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,040,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXPE stock opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.62.
In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Expedia Group Profile
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
