Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,081,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,985,413,000 after buying an additional 122,703 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $330,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $462.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $435.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $326.04 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.