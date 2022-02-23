BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

EIX stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.