Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,642 ($35.93).

Several brokerages have commented on HIK. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.17) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,987.50 ($27.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,084.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,302.83. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,911 ($25.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.