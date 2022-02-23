Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

SRPT stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

