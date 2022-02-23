Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 465,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $3,874,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.