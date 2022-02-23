Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a P/E ratio of -47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

