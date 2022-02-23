Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €300.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €300.00 ($340.91) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price target on Linde in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €294.85 ($335.06).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at €257.50 ($292.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €285.33 and a 200 day moving average of €276.49. Linde has a 12 month low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.