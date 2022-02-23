Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.04) to GBX 2,470 ($33.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.50).

ABF opened at GBX 1,959 ($26.64) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,989.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,956.42. The stock has a market cap of £15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.45), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,086,940.95).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

