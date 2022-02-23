Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.83) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.26) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 379.67 ($5.16).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 304.10 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.90. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 260.30 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

