JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $65.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.