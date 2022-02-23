JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $65.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.
FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.
FWONK opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
