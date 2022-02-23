TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $278.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.38.

Shares of BLD opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,795,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

