Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Tabcorp has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

