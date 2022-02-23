Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Tabcorp has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $7.98.
About Tabcorp
