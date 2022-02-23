Ideagen plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.14 (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IDEA opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.24 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.48. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDEA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. upped their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 365 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

