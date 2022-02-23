FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$325.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

