383 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

