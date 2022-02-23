EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $930,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77.

