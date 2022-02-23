Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Macy’s by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

