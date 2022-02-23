JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €3.60 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.60 ($4.09) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.21).

O2D opened at €2.53 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 52.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.53 and a 200-day moving average of €2.43. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.69 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

