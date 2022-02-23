Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) PT at $112.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

