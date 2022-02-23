JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $365.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.39.

Home Depot stock opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.94 and its 200 day moving average is $363.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

