Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

