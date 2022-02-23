EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.17 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

