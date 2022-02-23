EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

