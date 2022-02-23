Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.16 and its 200-day moving average is $409.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.