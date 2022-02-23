EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
EnPro Industries stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
