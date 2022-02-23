EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EnPro Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

