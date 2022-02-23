GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GlaxoSmithKline has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,707,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,402,000 after purchasing an additional 312,267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.