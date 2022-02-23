Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The firm has a market cap of C$22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.23. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$32.30 and a 52 week high of C$43.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.