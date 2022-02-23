Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cutera by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

