Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of CUTR stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
CUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cutera by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
