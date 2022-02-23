Pallapay (PALLA) One Day Volume Tops $403,292.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $403,292.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.30 or 0.06989083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.02 or 0.99817563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 587,437,959 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

