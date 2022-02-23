Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

