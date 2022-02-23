Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.17.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $84.98 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

