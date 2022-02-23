FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FGI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.25.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

