Citigroup Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.