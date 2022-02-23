Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
