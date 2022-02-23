Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $552.22.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of MPWR opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,628,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

