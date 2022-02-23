Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,948,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $305,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 108,567 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

