Atria Investments LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

