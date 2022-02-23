Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,941 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.