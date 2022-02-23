Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 233.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $203.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.