Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

