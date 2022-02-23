Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth about $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Endava by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.