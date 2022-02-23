Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 188,511 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

